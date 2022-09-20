Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 18,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 151,968 shares.The stock last traded at $158.69 and had previously closed at $162.55.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

