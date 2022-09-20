Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $202.70. 16,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,396. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

