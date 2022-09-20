Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VOT stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

