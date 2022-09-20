Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.87. 264,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

