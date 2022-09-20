Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

