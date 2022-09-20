Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $48,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.50. 1,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

