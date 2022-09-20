Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.