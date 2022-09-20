Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOO traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,403. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.