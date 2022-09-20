Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

