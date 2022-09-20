Veles Trading 87.4% Lower This Week (VLS)

Veles (VLS) traded down 86.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Veles has traded down 87.4% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $1,217.18 and $87.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005306 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00018598 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,578 coins and its circulating supply is 1,290,072 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support.Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

