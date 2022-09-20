Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 949.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after acquiring an additional 780,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

