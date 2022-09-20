Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $56.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Viasat Stock Performance
Shares of VSAT stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.