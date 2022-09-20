Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $56.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Viasat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

