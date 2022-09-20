VIBE Price Down 0.8% This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $708,860.43 and $82.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,945.82 or 0.99999391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010747 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064904 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002111 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

