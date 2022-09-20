ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 2.5%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 8,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 794,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 75.54% and a negative net margin of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. Research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 18.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.