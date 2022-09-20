Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.73

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 25427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
