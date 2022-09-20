Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.73

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 25427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Vimeo Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

About Vimeo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

