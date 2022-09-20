Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.70. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 657 shares traded.
Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $610.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of -0.37.
Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
