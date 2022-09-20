Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VWE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.86.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $196.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is 6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.06. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 2.95 and a 52 week high of 12.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 222,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

