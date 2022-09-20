Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Down 7.1%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.17. 10,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 552,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.97% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.