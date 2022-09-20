VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 70,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $762,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,416,118 shares in the company, valued at $124,321,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 60,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $706,200.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $761,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $54,389.79.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $865,900.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,024,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $855,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 70,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $704,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $459,500.00.

VIZIO Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.41. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on VIZIO to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.