VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Insider Jacob Vincent Micallef Purchases 13,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jacob Vincent Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 29,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $50,460.00.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,328. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNRX shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Aegis reduced their price target on shares of VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VolitionRx by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in VolitionRx by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 240,569 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

