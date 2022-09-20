VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $1.71 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.65.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.