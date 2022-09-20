Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.32

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 468184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

