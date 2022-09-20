Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.98

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 1997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 256.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.