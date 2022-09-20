voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Trading Down 0.2 %
voxeljet stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
voxeljet Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.