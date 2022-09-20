voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJETGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

