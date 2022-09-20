Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.43 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $175.24 million and $19.43 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00857844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

Voyager Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Voyager (VGX)?The Voyager Token is the native cryptocurrency of the Voyager cryptocurrency broker, which provides investors with secure access to cryptocurrencies with a solution that allows them to get the best price on their assets out of several cryptocurrency exchanges.The Voyager platform is built to serve both retail and institutional investors. IT was launched back in October 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including bigger names like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.Through a smart order routing mechanism that connects to over a dozen cryptocurrency trading platforms and takes advantage of prices discrepancies, users can get the best price on their cryptoassets. In 2019 Voyager launched a mobile application for the service.What is VGX used for?The Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users within the company’s ecosystem. VGX also allows users to earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings and offers cashback rewards and other services. Part of this offering is associated with the Celsius Network partnership.Voyager offers users commission-free cryptocurrency trading in an easy-to-use platform.Who created Voyager Token (VGX)?The Voyager app was founded by a group of entrepreneurs with extensive experience in online brokerage services. The firm’s chief executive officer, Stephen Ehrlich, is a veteran in the brokerage and financial markets, specializing in developing trading platforms. Ehrlich helped found Lightspeed Financial.Voyager chairman and co-founder, Philip Eytan, started as a merger and acquisitions analyst at Morgan Stanley and was later a portfolio manager at Cerberus Capital, before co-founding digital healthcare startup Pager. Eytan is an early investor of Uber.Gaspard de Dreuzy is another one of the platform’s co-founders. He is an entrepreneur who started his career as an advisor to Warner Music, and in 2008 founded an online broker built in partnership with BNY Mellon called Kapitall. He also co-founded fintech startup Trade.it, which is backed by Peter Thiel.Oscar Salazar is also a co-founder and advisor to the Voyager platform. Salazar is well-known for his involvement in Uber, as he was its founder architect and chief technology officer. Salazar is also a co-founder and the CTO of Pager.Where to buy VGXThe VGX token is currently traded on several major trading platforms. As it’s an ERC-20 token built on top of the Ethereum network, it can be traded on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap. The token is also listed on exchanges like Binance, HitBTC, and CoinEx.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.