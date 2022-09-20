Vulkania 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,067.00 (VLK)

Vulkania (VLK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Vulkania has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Vulkania has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $8,067.00 worth of Vulkania was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulkania coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulkania Coin Profile

Vulkania’s total supply is 38,767,521 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,814 coins. Vulkania’s official Twitter account is @VulkaniaApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vulkania

