W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Update

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.7 %

GWW traded up $8.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $535.10. 411,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $537.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

