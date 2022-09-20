Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,077 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 3.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.33. 29,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,553. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.02.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

