Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.60. The stock had a trading volume of 119,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,034. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

