Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after acquiring an additional 319,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

