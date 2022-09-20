Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Cut by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $498,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $134.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

