WanSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,222.00 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $597,624.13 and $9,222.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WanSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WanSwap has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
WanSwap Coin Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,523,273 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WanSwap
