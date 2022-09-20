Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company.

WSO stock opened at $273.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day moving average is $271.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,306,000 after acquiring an additional 207,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Watsco by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,259,000 after purchasing an additional 148,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

