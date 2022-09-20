Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,038,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.02. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.