Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,389 shares during the period. Yum China comprises about 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $27,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $207,251,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Yum China by 10,461.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 1,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after buying an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after buying an additional 922,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,032,000 after acquiring an additional 892,194 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 52,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $61.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

