Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.77. 141,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,132. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

