Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $382,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 465,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,520,312. The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.