Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,893. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.27. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.