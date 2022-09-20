Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 2.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.13% of Synopsys worth $62,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,992. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.