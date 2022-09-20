Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,146 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 4.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of TE Connectivity worth $110,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.67. 13,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

