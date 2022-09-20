Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 35754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Specifically, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,199 shares of company stock worth $993,625 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Wayfair Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after buying an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Further Reading

