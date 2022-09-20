Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Up 3.7%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 35,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 832,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Weibo Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Weibo by 10,637.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,207,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,883 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 85.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Weibo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after acquiring an additional 995,066 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

