Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$67.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:WPM opened at C$42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 21.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$39.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

