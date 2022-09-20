WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

FSOYF stock remained flat at 1.91 on Tuesday. WithSecure Oyj has a 52 week low of 1.73 and a 52 week high of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of 1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WithSecure Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WithSecure Oyj

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

Featured Articles

