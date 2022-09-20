Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Down 16.7%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 87,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Wolfden Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Wolfden Resources Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wolfden Resources Company Profile

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

