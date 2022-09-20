ZClassic Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $262,636.97 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00286476 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00111291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00071734 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

