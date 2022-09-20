Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $281.64

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $281.64 and last traded at $281.64, with a volume of 4550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.47 and a 200-day moving average of $344.16. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

