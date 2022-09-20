ZKSpace Market Cap Achieves $10.21 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $787,642.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org/en. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.