ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

LON ZOO traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 137 ($1.66). 384,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,427. The company has a market cap of £121.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,850.00. ZOO Digital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.20 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.98.

Insider Activity at ZOO Digital Group

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Gordon Doran purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

