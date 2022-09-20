Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,143. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $291.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

